Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 3pm: Olivia Ellen Lloyd

Olivia Ellen Lloyd jokes that she will try anything once. From flight attendant school in Dallas to producing theater in New York and teaching in Guatemala, Lloyd sought adventure but struggled to find a greater sense of purpose – until she found her way back to music. Channeling that restless spirit, she writes songs that dig deep for hope in the face of hardship on her albums, including her latest Do It Myself. Lloyd is also known for touring and recording with the likes of Sarah Jarosz, Railroad Earth, Teddy Thompson, Iris Dement, Lindsay Lou, Bella White, Jobi Riccio, and Lizzie No. She is also a newly inaugurated member of the Resistance Revival Chorus. She gets around! And is in our area for a show Thursday in Elkin, for the Martha Bassett Show: we recently started airing that program Tuesday nights at 1am.

