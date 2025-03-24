Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Joel Timmons

We first got to know Joel Timmons as a founder and leader of the Charleston band Sol Driven Train. Timmons is also half of Sally & George, a musical duo with his wife, Shelby Means (bassist and singer for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway), and the two of them also worked with Mary Lucey and Billy Cardine for the Western NC quartet Lovers Leap. Then there are all of the other projects he’s lent his talents to, most notably Maya de Vitry the past couple years. So if it’s surprising that it’s taken until now to finally have a solo debut from him with this year’s Psychedelic Surf Country, the reason it’s taken this long must simply be from not enough time, or not enough Joel Timmons’, to go around! Indeed, if you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting Joel, you’d agree the world would be a better place with multiple Joel Timmons’. Well, you can get to know him more when we turn the spotlight on him on Friday afternoon in Studio B.