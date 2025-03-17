© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 2pm: Nefesh Mountain

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:59 AM EDT

Nefesh Mountain, the groundbreaking and genre-defying band helmed by husband-and-wife Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff, is a pioneering force in the world of Americana, bluegrass and roots music bringing together a unique blend of musical virtuosity, spirituality, and cultural diversity. The band has toured internationally and gained critical acclaim for their boundary-pushing sound. Their latest album is a double-disc of Bluegrass on one, and Americana on the other. Guests include Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Greg Leisz, Rob McCoury, and Cody Kilby. Nefesh Mountain plays The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday the 19th.
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
