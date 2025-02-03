Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: The Henhouse Prowlers

This is a fun Chicago-based band that puts a modern spin on bluegrass. They’ve toured the world as part of the U.S. State Department’s cultural outreach efforts, including Russia, Africa, and the Middle East – 29 countries on five continents! In fact they run a Bluegrass Ambassadors program focusing on performing for students around the world; says banjoist Ben Wright, “I think we’re certainly one of the only bluegrass bands that gets up at a traditional festival and sings in Swahili.” Also in the band are mandolinist Jake Howard, guitarist Chris Dollar, and bassist John Goldfine. They play The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday the 6th before visiting us the next day.