Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 3pm: LA LOM

We’re excited to welcome this trio of “Los Angeles League of Musicians”, which is what LA LOM stands for. They are Zac Sokolow on guitar, Jake Faulkner on bass, and Nicholas Baker on drums/percussion, blending an instrumental mix of soul, rockabilly, cumbia, and bolero together for a wonderful representation of West Coast hipness. Zac’s father made a name for himself in the Southern California bluegrass scene. He and Jake have played together for a number of years now, most notably in a rockabilly band. Nick is deeply involved in a variety of Latin rhythms and influences. They play Eulogy in Asheville on Thursday the 5th.