Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 1pm: Mac Leaphart

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:18 PM EDT

Mac’s 2021 album introduced South Carolinian Mac Leaphart to us, and got him into the Americana Top 40 charts. Two years later, he returned to the studio, again with producer Brad Jones, Fats Kaplin, Matt Menefee, and Kenny Vaughan among others, to start work on his newest release Motel Breakfast. "I'm a real big fan of how Jerry Jeff Walker's albums sound," Leaphart explains. “They sound like a bunch of guys rolled out of bed, hungover, then stumbled into a studio and pressed record. I'm always going for that laid back vibe. I want it to be real loose and fun.” Mission accomplished! He plays at Swanson's Warehouse for a Fall For Greenville After Party on October 11th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
