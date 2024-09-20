© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Cast Iron Bluegrass

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT

It’s some Asheville bluegrass for your Monday morning, courtesy of this band that formed in 2019. Andrew Blythe on banjo, Nick Dauphinais on mandolin, Celia Millington-Wyckoff on bass, and Rob Sine on guitar. All four join in on the three-part harmonies they’re known for. Members of the group have played with the late Bobby Hicks, Josh Goforth, Mountain Faith, Larry Stephenson, and the Darren Nicholson Band. They released their album Flick of Love this May. Area shows include Black Mountain Center For the Arts on October 5th, and 185 King Street in Brevard on the 17th.
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
