Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: The Wilder Flower

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 26, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT
Seyl Park

One of our favorite new regional acts of this last year is this trio from Brevard. We love their blend of bluegrass, old-time, and folks stylings – the kind of representation of Appalachian roots music we cherish here at WNCW! It’s especially refreshing to hear such an authentic representation of these traditions coming out of Gen Z. Check out their striking three-part harmonies and virtuosity of guitar, fiddle, and banjo among Danielle Yother, Madeline Dierauf, and Molly Johnson. They have a new album out, and they’ll be performing at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival later in the week.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
