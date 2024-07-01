Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Brothers Gillespie

This Waynesville, NC band got their start in 2018 with a move to Johnson City, TN and the recording of their debut album. It’s comprised of three Gillespie siblings — Davis (singer/rhythm guitar), Clay (drums), Aaron (lead guitar) — and longtime friend Max Pollifrone (bass). They eventually moved back to Waynesville, and they play The Great American Bash there on Saturday the 6th with The Get Right Band at the Scotsman’s Public House.

