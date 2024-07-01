© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Brothers Gillespie

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 1, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT

This Waynesville, NC band got their start in 2018 with a move to Johnson City, TN and the recording of their debut album. It’s comprised of three Gillespie siblings — Davis (singer/rhythm guitar), Clay (drums), Aaron (lead guitar) — and longtime friend Max Pollifrone (bass). They eventually moved back to Waynesville, and they play The Great American Bash there on Saturday the 6th with The Get Right Band at the Scotsman’s Public House.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-american-bash-wthe-brothers-gillespie-the-get-right-band-tickets-920936976287?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete&_gl=1*1wycd3o*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjw1K-zBhBIEiwAWeCOF9Ez73q5cBkAowUslOuvEkUcVwVBnDtf1tTdTYywKxvcHRp1lFSIeRoC9lYQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson