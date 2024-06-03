Live in Studio B Wednesday at 3pm – Jay Gavin

This month we’ve been getting to know this country/Americana singer from Prince Edward Island, Canada. His music reflects the sweat labor fishing boats, tobacco fields, logging camps, construction sites and film sets, as you’ll hear in his songs and stories. His new album Road Ready was recorded in Nashville, and swiftly moved up the Alt-Country Specialty Radio charts to #1, thanks in part to witty, clever songs like “Mexican Food, Cold Beer & Tattoos”. He tours extensively, often sleeping in his van, but this summer his shows are mostly out in the Rockies and West Coast and northeastern Canada. But we’re pleased to get to know him in Studio B on a brief radio station tour of the southeast.