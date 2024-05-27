Live Monday at 11 am: Menage

The Asheville music scene in the early '00s was a thriving one, particularly with talented singer/songwriters who played various venues of the day, particularly the newly bustling West Asheville. Enter Menage, which was formed in 2003 by Sarah McDonald and Mary Ellen Bush. They may have gone dormant over the past few years, but they're back! And since so many good things come in threes, they've added Melissa Hyman, who is also known for her bass, cello, and vocal work with The Moon & You and others. Both of those acts, plus Amanda Anne Platt, will perform at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday the 6th.

