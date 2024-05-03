Live in Studio B Thursday at 1pm: Tim Easton

His music has been played on WNCW since 2001, on albums of various genres and record labels, from his various hometowns of NYC, LA, and Nashville. “I'm not just a flat-picking folkie,” he says. “I'm not just a Woody Guthrie disciple. The only records I play at home are old country bluesmen, but I also love the Velvet Underground. I love rock & roll music and beats. Folk music is the bedrock upon which my whole musical path was built, but I'm still building. I'm still learning.” His latest album “Find Your Way”, has just been released on Black Mesa Records. Fresh from a tour of Japan, Tim plays Seeker Coffee in Old Fort on Thursday, Citizen Vinyl in Asheville on Friday, and Rare Bird Farm outside Hot Springs on Saturday.