Live in Studio B Monday at 1pm: Jesse Roper

We love getting to know musicians considered “on the rise” and gathering momentum in their careers, and such is the case with Jesse Roper. Hailing from a rural community in British Colombia, Jesse’s been playing a variety of stages across the continent and Europe these past few years, and his soul/Americana/rock sound was captured well on his most recent release “Horizons.” Jesse and his band visit us in Studio B on Monday following their Sunday night show at the Grey Eagle in Asheville.