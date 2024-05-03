© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B Monday at 1pm: Jesse Roper

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:09 AM EDT
Kelli Rothwell

We love getting to know musicians considered “on the rise” and gathering momentum in their careers, and such is the case with Jesse Roper. Hailing from a rural community in British Colombia, Jesse’s been playing a variety of stages across the continent and Europe these past few years, and his soul/Americana/rock sound was captured well on his most recent release “Horizons.” Jesse and his band visit us in Studio B on Monday following their Sunday night show at the Grey Eagle in Asheville.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson