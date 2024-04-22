Live Wednesday at 11am: Hayes & the Heathens

Did you know fellow Texans Hayes Carll and the Band of Heathens have a history of jamming together? “We’ve played a lot of music together over the last 10 years,” says Carll, “and our creative relationship continues to evolve into its own thing. Hayes & The Heathens is that thing.” “This sort of medicine show, revival, rock and roll circus is a unique presentation of our music,” adds Ed Jurdi of Band of Heathens. “I think anyone who loves the spontaneity and chemistry of a live performance is going to be in for a magical evening. I know we’re going to have a good time!” They’ve collaborated on some new material together, and Hayes and at least a couple of the Heathens pay us a visit on Wednesday morning before their show in Asheville that evening, following their Tuesday Knoxville show.