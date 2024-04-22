© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Wednesday at 11am: Hayes & the Heathens

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 22, 2024 at 8:45 AM EDT

Did you know fellow Texans Hayes Carll and the Band of Heathens have a history of jamming together? “We’ve played a lot of music together over the last 10 years,” says Carll, “and our creative relationship continues to evolve into its own thing. Hayes & The Heathens is that thing.” “This sort of medicine show, revival, rock and roll circus is a unique presentation of our music,” adds Ed Jurdi of Band of Heathens. “I think anyone who loves the spontaneity and chemistry of a live performance is going to be in for a magical evening. I know we’re going to have a good time!” They’ve collaborated on some new material together, and Hayes and at least a couple of the Heathens pay us a visit on Wednesday morning before their show in Asheville that evening, following their Tuesday Knoxville show.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson