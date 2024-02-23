© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Friday March 1st at 1pm: Wyatt Ellis

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:07 PM EST

At 14 years old, Wyatt Ellis is taking the bluegrass world by storm. He convinced his parents to get him a mandolin at age 10, and, well, in the last year or so, he’s shared the stage with Marty Stuart (fitting, when you know Marty’s origin story!), Dailey & Vincent, Peter Rowan, Molly Tuttle, and most recently, Billy Strings. He’s got a new album that’s getting airplay here on “Goin Across the Mountain” and elsewhere, and we look forward to welcoming him to Studio B on Friday afternoon with Joe Greene. “Wyatt has the fluidity, feel, timing, and “ancient tones” that make seasoned pros scratch their head in wonder.” –Bluegrass Today
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson