Live in Studio B, Friday March 1st at 1pm: Wyatt Ellis

At 14 years old, Wyatt Ellis is taking the bluegrass world by storm. He convinced his parents to get him a mandolin at age 10, and, well, in the last year or so, he’s shared the stage with Marty Stuart (fitting, when you know Marty’s origin story!), Dailey & Vincent, Peter Rowan, Molly Tuttle, and most recently, Billy Strings. He’s got a new album that’s getting airplay here on “Goin Across the Mountain” and elsewhere, and we look forward to welcoming him to Studio B on Friday afternoon with Joe Greene. “Wyatt has the fluidity, feel, timing, and “ancient tones” that make seasoned pros scratch their head in wonder.” –Bluegrass Today

