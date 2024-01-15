Live Friday the 19th at 1pm: Maura Shawn Scanlin

Touring actively with her duo Rakish and string quartet Rasa String Quartet, Boone native Maura Shawn Scanlin has also performed on fiddle and banjo with other musicians in the folk music world including Seamus Egan, Maeve Gilchrist, Hanneke Cassel, and Judy Collins. Maura is a 2-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion, a Glenfiddich Fiddle Champion, and is touring for the first time under her own name, following the release of her debut full-length solo album, released in May 2023. Her band features Conor Hearn on guitar (Rakish), Adam Hendey on bouzouki (The Fire), and Julian Pinelli on fiddle (Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, The Foreign Landers). They play the Appalachian Theatre in Boone Friday night. Rakish plays for the Charlotte Folk Society on Feb. 10th.