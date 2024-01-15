© 2024 WNCW
Live Friday the 19th at 1pm: Maura Shawn Scanlin

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 15, 2024 at 10:11 AM EST

Touring actively with her duo Rakish and string quartet Rasa String Quartet, Boone native Maura Shawn Scanlin has also performed on fiddle and banjo with other musicians in the folk music world including Seamus Egan, Maeve Gilchrist, Hanneke Cassel, and Judy Collins. Maura is a 2-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion, a Glenfiddich Fiddle Champion, and is touring for the first time under her own name, following the release of her debut full-length solo album, released in May 2023. Her band features Conor Hearn on guitar (Rakish), Adam Hendey on bouzouki (The Fire), and Julian Pinelli on fiddle (Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, The Foreign Landers). They play the Appalachian Theatre in Boone Friday night. Rakish plays for the Charlotte Folk Society on Feb. 10th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
