Brevard native Clint Roberts now lives in Asheville, and has a new band and sound – a wonderful stringband arrangement called the Holler Choir. He’s now performing and recording his songs with them, and their new album Songs Before They Write Themselves will be released in the near future. According to Roberts, “Holler Choir” could be a double entendre: a choir that hollers, or a choir from the hollers of western North Carolina.