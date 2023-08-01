© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live in Studio B at 3:00 Thursday: Boone Forsyth

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT

Boone singer/songwriter Brooks Forsyth started playing here in Western North Carolina in 2006, with the band The Major Sevens. Over the last few years he’s worked with music industry veterans in and out of Nashville, including producer Buzz Cason, guitarist Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit), and Grand Ole Opry fiddler Eamon McLoughlin. Check out both his flatpicking and fingerpicking techniques on guitar, and his tasteful songwriting, when we host him for a live session in Studio B on Thursday with Roland. Brooks plays the Grey Eagle patio in Asheville along with Shay Martin Lovette on Tuesday the 8th.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson