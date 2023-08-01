Live in Studio B at 3:00 Thursday: Boone Forsyth

Boone singer/songwriter Brooks Forsyth started playing here in Western North Carolina in 2006, with the band The Major Sevens. Over the last few years he’s worked with music industry veterans in and out of Nashville, including producer Buzz Cason, guitarist Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit), and Grand Ole Opry fiddler Eamon McLoughlin. Check out both his flatpicking and fingerpicking techniques on guitar, and his tasteful songwriting, when we host him for a live session in Studio B on Thursday with Roland. Brooks plays the Grey Eagle patio in Asheville along with Shay Martin Lovette on Tuesday the 8th.