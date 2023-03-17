© 2023 WNCW
Studio B

Live Saturday in Studio B during the 1 o'clock hour: Carley Arrowood

WNCW | By Joe Greene
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
Carley-Arrowood-1.jpeg

Rutherford County's Carley Arrowood writes, sings, and plays bluegrass fiddle, and she has been performing since first starting a band at age 10, in 2006. Since 2015, Carley has played fiddle with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, performed on stages across the country and world, won numerous awards, and has become a writer of gospel songs. She visits WNCW for a Studio B visit on Saturday March 18th in the 1pm hour during Goin' Across The Mountain.

Joe Greene
Joe is an alumnus of ICC and, after a nearly 30-year radio broadcasting career, has come home to WNCW. He was part of the planning of our WNCW facility before the first brick was laid and since then has worked at radio stations across the Carolinas and Virginia. His career took him to heritage radio stations in places like Charlotte, Greenville, SC, Roanoke, VA and smaller towns like Shelby and North Wilkesboro.
