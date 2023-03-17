Live Saturday in Studio B during the 1 o'clock hour: Carley Arrowood

Rutherford County's Carley Arrowood writes, sings, and plays bluegrass fiddle, and she has been performing since first starting a band at age 10, in 2006. Since 2015, Carley has played fiddle with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, performed on stages across the country and world, won numerous awards, and has become a writer of gospel songs. She visits WNCW for a Studio B visit on Saturday March 18th in the 1pm hour during Goin' Across The Mountain.