Joe Greene

Joe is an alumnus of ICC and, after a nearly 30-year radio broadcasting career, has come home to WNCW. He was part of the planning of our WNCW facility before the first brick was laid and since then has worked at radio stations across the Carolinas and Virginia. His career took him to heritage radio stations in places like Charlotte, Greenville, SC, Roanoke, VA and smaller towns like Shelby and North Wilkesboro.

You will hear Joe on Tuesdays through Fridays as the midday music host. At other times, you will hear him as a host of Goin' Across The Mountain, The Tall Grass and as fill-in regional news anchor on Morning Edition. Joe also works behind the scenes to make sure that many of the daily and weekly features and shows on WNCW are set for air.

