Live in Studio B, Friday: Anthony D’Amato

You say you’re not that familiar with Anthony D’Amato? Neither are we, more or less! But we can tell you he’s opening up for Keb’ Mo’ at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte on Saturday, and that he’s also toured with the Felice Brothers, Valerie June, American Aquarium, Ryan Montbleu and others. He’s released four albums thus far, the most recent being At First There Was Nothing, which was recorded in rural Utah with celebrated songwriter and producer Joshua James. It has received high praise from both American Songwriter and No Depression magazines. Let’s get to know him together on Friday.