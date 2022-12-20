Live in Studio B, Friday, December 30th at 11am: Vince Herman

He’s been the co-leader of Leftover Salmon for some 30 years, and he now has a new solo album! “I came to Nashville and ran into the Davisson brothers, old buddies from West Virginia I’ve known for a long time,” Herman says. “I connected with the writer community here in town through the Davissons and just ended up writing more in the last year and a half than I probably have the rest of my life. It’s been been a really creative boon for me to be in Nashville, so much that I bought a house here, and I’ve got chickens, fruit trees and a garden in my yard. I’m in for the long haul.” It was recorded at the studio made famous by producer Cowboy Jack Clement, who’s spirit is no doubt present throughout. Also present are the great talents of the studio band, featuring guitarist Pat McLaughlin, multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, bassist Dave Roe, drummer Pete Abbott, keyboardist Mike Rojas, guitarist and pedal steel player Russ Paul, fiddlers Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and Herman’s son Silas on mandolin. Tim O’Brien stopped by the studio during that time to add some harmony vocals. Martin Anderson talks with Vince in Studio B about Enjoy the Ride and more, as Leftover Salmon is in the area for shows at The Salvage Station in Asheville December 30th and 31st.