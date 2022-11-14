Live in Studio B, Monday at 1pm: Barrett Davis

He grew up around the lush, beautiful woods and mountains of Lake Toxaway in Transylvania County, NC, with music all around him. After playing a bunch of bluegrass, folk and other styles, he basically gave up the music world for 8 years of dedicated carpentry and construction as his career. But those Southern Appalachian sounds and stories continued to percolate here and there, and he’s now returned to his deep love of making music, with this new album centered around a mythical mountain man named Aesop Fin. And with the new album, look for area shows… “Every gig is the most important day of my life”, Barrett says. “It’s got to be the most important performance I’ve ever played. If it’s not, then why am I out here?”