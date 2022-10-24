© 2022 WNCW
Studio B

Wednesday at 11am: Rakish

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
Rakish duo.jpg

Boone native Maura Shawn Scanlin is a two-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion and a winner of the Glenfiddich Fiddle Competition, and is also well accustomed to classical violin and clawhammer banjo. Guitarist Conor Hearn also grew up among traditional Irish and Scottish musicians, in D.C./Maryland. They met in Massachusetts, where they each live today, and make a beautiful blend of Celtic, Appalachian, and songwriter stylings. This session will be one of three for Public Radio Music Day here!

Studio B
