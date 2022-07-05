© 2022 WNCW
Studio B

Empire Strikes Brass Live in Studio B Wednesday at 1pm!

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 5, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
Empire-Strikes-Brass-Full-Band.jpg

What began as a party band of friends in Asheville in 2012 has grown to this wonderful 9-piece band of New Orleans-inspired funk, rock, jazz and jam. The lineup includes singer/saxophonist Debrissa McKinney (Secret Agent 23 Skidoo), keyboardist/producer Lenny Pettinelli, drummer Nik Hope, bassist JP Furnas, guitarist Chris Porter, trumpeter Alex Bradley, trombonist Kyle Snuffer, saxophonist Pauly Juhl, and keyboard/percussionist Sean Donnelly. They’re recording their 3rd album in between shows this year, including a 7/17 gig at the Salvage Station in Asheville with the Secret Agency (speaking of Secret Agent 23 Skidoo), who will be our Studio B guests next week!

Studio B Empire Strikes Brass
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
