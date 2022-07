We’re eager to introduce you to this new voice from the Midwest, a singer/songwriter whose heroes include Woody Guthrie and Utah Phillips, Walt Whitman and Carl Sandburg. His new album, produced by Cajun legend Joel Savoy, helps bridge the many divides plaguing us, thanks to Carlisle’s brilliant wit and poetry. Just returning from Sweden, he’s in our area for shows in Asheville on Tuesday July 5th, and Charlotte on Thursday the 7th.