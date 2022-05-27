Live: Wednesday, June 1st at 1pm: Seth Walker

A North Carolina native, blues/soul/folk troubadour Seth Walker has honed his sound in the most music-centered cities in the country: New Orleans, Austin, and Nashville (not to mention New York, and Jacksonville, Florida.) Seth has recently returned to the Old North State, to hang his hat in another fine music city: Asheville. His new album “I Hope I Know” captures this current chapter of slowing down a bit. “This last year and a half has personally cracked me open. In many ways, for the first time, I’m observing myself and how I relate to the music, how I sit with the feeling, the emotion, my shadow and light,” explains Walker. “I have always been in this place of action, and finally, when all this happened, I found myself in a place of relinquishing—an active state of inaction.” Ever active, though, Seth and his band play in New England and the Mid-Atlantic these next couple weeks, The Grey Eagle in Asheville on June 18th, and France and Spain by the end of the month!