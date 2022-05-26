© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Ages Past Live in Studio B Saturday in the noon hour

WNCW | By Joe Greene
Published May 26, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT
Ages Past_Band Photo_2021.jpg

Ages Past, a bluegrass band best known for their powerful sound, original songwriting, and "traditional with a twist" style, has reunited to bring all-new music. Bluegrass fans from the Southeast will remember Ages Past from regional festivals throughout the 1990s. Following a 20-year hiatus, original member Randy Gallion has restarted the band with a new lineup that includes himself on guitar, Chad Day on banjo, Jaime Carter on bass, Savannah Reed on mandolin, and newest member Scott Ferguson on fiddle. Ages Past will visit Studio B Saturday, May 28th, ahead of their performance at the Cherry Bounce Festival in Forest City, NC on June 11th.

Tags

Studio B bluegrass
Joe Greene
Joe is host and producer of Goin' Across The Mountain on Saturdays as well as being your 12n-3pm host on weekdays and host of The Tall Grass on Sunday evenings. He produces the Live Music Calendar on WNCW and you'll often hear his voice on underwriting announcements during pre-recorded shows.
See stories by Joe Greene