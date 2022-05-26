Ages Past Live in Studio B Saturday in the noon hour

Ages Past, a bluegrass band best known for their powerful sound, original songwriting, and "traditional with a twist" style, has reunited to bring all-new music. Bluegrass fans from the Southeast will remember Ages Past from regional festivals throughout the 1990s. Following a 20-year hiatus, original member Randy Gallion has restarted the band with a new lineup that includes himself on guitar, Chad Day on banjo, Jaime Carter on bass, Savannah Reed on mandolin, and newest member Scott Ferguson on fiddle. Ages Past will visit Studio B Saturday, May 28th, ahead of their performance at the Cherry Bounce Festival in Forest City, NC on June 11th.