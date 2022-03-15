Wednesday at 11am: Tony Furtado

He’s a master on the banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele, and his skills were showcased quite well on his recent album of instrumentals, Decembering. “He’s planted his flag in the midst of the fertile ground that is modern banjo. Texturally fresh, confidently audacious, rich and giving, this recording is a masterpiece,” says fellow banjo great Tony Trischka. He had some other great pickers on it, including fiddler Luke Price, and the two play The Evening Muse in Charlotte on Tuesday, and American Vinyl in Asheville on Wednesday.