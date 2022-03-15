© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Wednesday at 11am: Tony Furtado

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
Tony Furtado.jpg

He’s a master on the banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele, and his skills were showcased quite well on his recent album of instrumentals, Decembering. “He’s planted his flag in the midst of the fertile ground that is modern banjo. Texturally fresh, confidently audacious, rich and giving, this recording is a masterpiece,” says fellow banjo great Tony Trischka. He had some other great pickers on it, including fiddler Luke Price, and the two play The Evening Muse in Charlotte on Tuesday, and American Vinyl in Asheville on Wednesday.

Tags

Studio B tony furtado
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson