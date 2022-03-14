Friday at 3pm: Carley Arrowood

We’ve been especially pleased to be following the career of this young fiddler and singer, not just for her brilliant talent and sweet personality, but because she’s as local as they come to us here at WNCW. She’s a native of Rutherford County, her first fiddle teacher lives in Saluda, and her child ensembles included Hendersonville Youth Symphony and Carolina Jasmine, which became the first all-female group to win a prestigious Union Grove Fiddler’s Grove Junior Band Championship competition. From there she joined Darin & Brooke Aldridge’s band, and now has a new solo debut album with her own band. Their next show is this Friday at the Union Mills Learning Center at 7pm.