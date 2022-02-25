Studio B
Studio B is where the live music magic happens. Under the supervision of WNCW's own golden-eared audio engineer, Sean Rubin, Studio B is the station's state-of-the-art recording facility that hosts regional, national and international artists. WNCW broadcasts performances and interviews live on the air and records the sessions for future use. Some of the finest tracks captured in Studio B find their way to WNCW's self-produced Crowd Around the Mic CDs, which are offered as pledge incentives during fund drives.You can watch segments from live Studio B sessions at our You Tube channel. Check out www.youtube.com/wncwstudiob for performances by Samantha Fish, Jason Isbell, Del McCoury, Railroad Earth and more! Click here to watch the videos.
Thursday at 11am: Jake Blount
Jake began a focus on old-time music in 2013, and has since collaborated with many of the genre’s best pickers. He’s been a repeated winner at Clifftop competitions, and in 2020 he received the prestigious Steve Martin Banjo Prize, plus released his first solo album “Spider Tales”, a fascinating exploration of Black and Indigenous mountain music (which he studied extensively in college.) He’s got a new direction in his sound with a new song called “The Man Was Burning”. He plays Isis in West Asheville on Saturday the 5th.