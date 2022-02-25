Thursday at 11am: Jake Blount

Studio B

Studio B is where the live music magic happens. Under the supervision of WNCW's own golden-eared audio engineer, Sean Rubin, Studio B is the station's state-of-the-art recording facility that hosts regional, national and international artists. WNCW broadcasts performances and interviews live on the air and records the sessions for future use. Some of the finest tracks captured in Studio B find their way to WNCW's self-produced Crowd Around the Mic CDs, which are offered as pledge incentives during fund drives.You can watch segments from live Studio B sessions at our You Tube channel. Check out www.youtube.com/wncwstudiob for performances by Samantha Fish, Jason Isbell, Del McCoury, Railroad Earth and more! Click here to watch the videos.