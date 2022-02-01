© 2022
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Thomm Jutz & Tammy Rogers

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST
Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers

Rogers may be best known as a co-founder and fiddler in the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band, The SteelDrivers. Jutz toured as a guitarist for Mary Gauthier, Nanci Griffith, and David Olney, before developing a reputation as one of Bluegrass music’s most prolific songwriters. They now collaborate on their own music together, and we are eager to welcome them to Studio B for a session with Joe Greene as they pass through the area on a lil’ radio tour!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
