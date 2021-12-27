Monday 12/27, live in Studio B: Samara Jade, 11am

A modern folk troubadour in every sense, Samara Jade is originally from the Hudson Valley of New York, but nowadays divides her time between Western North Carolina, the Pacific Northwest, and the van life that bridges those worlds together. Her latest album out is “Zero”, which is “a tribute to the shadowy realms of the mystery faced on the fool’s journey that lead one to wholeness. May it be a soundtrack to metamorphosis in the times of not-knowing.” Samara and her band kick off the new year with a show at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Sunday January 2nd.