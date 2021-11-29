Live Thursday 12/2 at 1pm: Darrell Scott

If there’s one thing we need more of these days, it’s someone to help answer how do we make sense of the world? What’s our place in it? What all is at stake here?* Darrell does that as well as any singer/songwriter we know. Need convincing? The list of other greats who have recorded his songs include the Dixie Chicks, Keb Mo, Guy Clark, Sam Bush, Kathy Mattea, & Patty Loveless. We’re pleased to welcome him back in advance of his Thursday evening Orange Peel Asheville show, at which he’ll be joined by Casey Driessen on fiddle and Bryn Davies on bass! (*Spoiler alert – the answer you’ll probably get to those questions in interpreting his songs is that what matters most is love.)