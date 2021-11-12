© 2021
Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: Emily Scott Robinson

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 12, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST
She’s been a Colorado resident for the last ten or so years, but Emily is originally from Greensboro, where a Nanci Griffith concert she attended inspired her to pursue songwriting herself. She then attended Furman University before moving out to Telluride. She won the Telluride Troubadour Contest last year, and has now released her third album, “American Siren” on John Prine’s Oh Boy Records. She plays the Grey Eagle on Sunday the 14th, then visits us for the first time before heading back to Colorado.

