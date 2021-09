He’s become one of our favorite songwriters at WNCW these past few years, going back to his brilliant “Trouble in Mind” in 2005 and “KMAG YOYO” in 2008. He’s remained actively engaged with fans during the pandemic, with regular, well received livestreams with his wife Allison Moorer. Hayes and band pay us another visit between gigs at the Visulite Theatre in Charlotte on Wednesday, and the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Friday.