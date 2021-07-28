Carley Arrowood and Daniel Trailkill in Studio B Saturday, July 31st during Goin' Across the Mountain

WNCW and Goin' Across The Mountain welcome some hometown NC talent to Studio B live on Saturday July 31st in the 12noon hour. Fiddler and singer/songwriter Carley Arrowood Thrailkill spent several years with Darin & Brooke Aldridge and has struck out on a solo career with several successful songs out over the past year. She recently married Daniel Thrailkill, guitarist and lead singer of Bluegrass band The Trailblazers. Carley and Daniel also enjoy performing together and will do just that for us in Studio B.