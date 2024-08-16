© 2024 WNCW
Pioneering A New Style: The Musical and Cultural Synthesis of Larry & Joe

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:28 PM EDT

Hear this episode on our page here and wherever you follow podcasts

The international duo's unique style “Latingrass” blends bluegrass, old time and Llanera music, and weaves in themes of social justice and environmentalism.

A bilingual conversation with Larry and Joe at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC. They are part of the lineup at the upcoming Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Tryon, NC over labor day weekend 2024.

In our conversation, we talk in depth about the duo’s synthesis of musical styles and cultures, we discover why the harp became so popular in Venezuela, and we get into how their music often has themes of social justice with songs and lyrics about immigration and border issues in particular, and their conviction that cultural differences can be overcome without violence and discrimination. Plus, a tutorial on how to roll your r's! That, and live music as well as one of their brand new songs from Larry and Joe is all here.
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
