Pioneering A New Style: The Musical and Cultural Synthesis of Larry & Joe

The international duo's unique style “Latingrass” blends bluegrass, old time and Llanera music, and weaves in themes of social justice and environmentalism.

A bilingual conversation with Larry and Joe at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC. They are part of the lineup at the upcoming Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Tryon, NC over labor day weekend 2024.

In our conversation, we talk in depth about the duo’s synthesis of musical styles and cultures, we discover why the harp became so popular in Venezuela, and we get into how their music often has themes of social justice with songs and lyrics about immigration and border issues in particular, and their conviction that cultural differences can be overcome without violence and discrimination. Plus, a tutorial on how to roll your r's! That, and live music as well as one of their brand new songs from Larry and Joe is all here.