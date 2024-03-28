© 2024 WNCW
Going Solo, With Soul: Travis Book

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published March 28, 2024 at 12:21 PM EDT
Travis Book plays bass, with Jon Stickley on guitar for the Travis Book Happy Hour performance at 185 King St. in Brevard NC 11-28-23
Joe Kendrick
Travis Book plays bass, with Jon Stickley on guitar for the Travis Book Happy Hour performance at 185 King St. in Brevard NC 11-28-23

Hear this episode on our page here and wherever you follow podcasts

As a founding member and bass player for The Infamous Stringdusters, Travis Book has seen the group score three Grammy nominations including a win for Best Bluegrass Album for Laws Of Gravity in 2018, as well as seven IBMA nominations with four wins in several categories over their now 18-year run, which is chock full of sold out shows, and gigs at ultra-coveted venues like The Ryman and festivals like Telluride and Bonnaroo.

What do you do with all that success as you look at the likelihood of just, you know, more success? Well, if you are a music artist, one great way to freshen things up and fall in love all over again with making music is to do what artists like Libby Rodenbough of Mipso did, as well as Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers, and what Hot Rize did with Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers: solo albums and side projects. That is where we find Travis Book today, having made his solo album Love and Other Strange Emotions. I found Travis Book at his home in Brevard, North Carolina, on a Tuesday afternoon in fall 2023, ahead of a show in his ongoing series at the venue 185 King Street. We talked about where he finds himself in his music career, the abundance of great musicians in his hometown, making his own podcast The Travis Book Happy Hour, and sample music from his debut solo album along the way.

Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
