© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Having trouble submitting an event to our calendar? Click here.
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Fruition – Something More

By Alex Nudd
Published September 28, 2026 at 8:40 AM EDT

This band based out of Portland, Oregon (but with Asheville ties too!) has this new album on Bloodshot Records, with themes of kicking old habits, letting go of control, interrogating motives, and fearless open hearts. And we’re sad to report they have announced it will be their last! They’ve issued a statement that “after nearly 20 years of touring, we’ve had to be honest with ourselves about what it takes to sustain this band. Nearly every cost of being on the road—from fuel and flights to food and lodging—has gone up, while artists’ guarantees have remained largely static. At some point, you have to ask whether the way you’ve always done it still makes sense.” They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on October 8th.

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clear Channel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio, and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past. It is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW's Music Mix Mondays </i>from 3 to 6 pm, Thursdays from 9pm to midnight, and <i>Peak of the Week</i> Thursdays from 8 to 9 pm, and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd