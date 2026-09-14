Thursday at 8pm: Ween -- 12 Golden Country Greats

Ween’s beloved country music detour, 12 Golden Country Greats, turns 30 this summer, and Rhino Records is celebrating by remastering the album and expanding it with more than 20 unreleased demos and outtakes from the Nashville sessions. Dean Ween (Mickey Melchiondo) and Gene Ween (Aaron Freeman) traded the Tascam four-track cassette recorders of their early years for the professional polish of Bradley’s Barn near Nashville. Produced by Ben Vaughn, the duo recruited a group of elite session musicians including The Jordanaires, who had previously backed Elvis Presley. Sticking to Nashville tradition, Melchiondo and Freeman provided only vocals, allowing veteran players like pianist Hargus “Pig” Robbins and fiddler Buddy Spicher to handle the instrumentation