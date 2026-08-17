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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Margo Price – Days of Unrest

By Alex Nudd
Published August 17, 2026 at 8:20 AM EDT

Produced by GRAMMY®-winning close collaborator Matt Ross-Spang (who helmed Price’s prior albums Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, All American Made, Hard Headed Woman), this surprise new album from Margo honors former songwriters who have used the emotional and lyrical power of song to advocate for human dignity and independence – in this case, Bob Dylan, Blaze Foley, and Charlie Daniels. Tracing a lineage of protest music through some of its most powerful voices, the surprise drop comprises nine tracks that embody the issues Price has championed both on and off the stage, from prison reform and marijuana legalization to the rights of farmers and immigrants, and the struggles of working people around the world. Joan Baez and Memphis Mariachi are among the artists here.
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Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clear Channel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio, and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past. It is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW's Music Mix Mondays </i>from 3 to 6 pm, Thursdays from 9pm to midnight, and <i>Peak of the Week</i> Thursdays from 8 to 9 pm, and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd