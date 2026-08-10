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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: American Aquarium – New Ways to Lose

By Alex Nudd
Published August 10, 2026 at 7:56 AM EDT

This band fronted by BJ Barham (who has NC roots, by the way) may not have found anything approaching mainstream success, but it’s certainly got a loyal fan base throughout the country that eagerly awaits each strong release from them. And we have that again this year, with another one produced by Shooter Jennings. As Peter Churchill of Americana UK writes, “Barham founded the band in 2006 and, twenty years and twenty albums later, is still writing songs that could sit quite easily within the catalogues of a Springsteen or a Mellencamp. Tackling themes like the downfall of small-town America, the yearning for true connection and the socioeconomic wreckage of unconstitutional politics, Barham’s lyrics paint pictures wrapped around a rock and roll soundtrack.” They play the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on August 15th and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on September 3rd.

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clear Channel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio, and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past. It is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW's Music Mix Mondays </i>from 3 to 6 pm, Thursdays from 9pm to midnight, and <i>Peak of the Week</i> Thursdays from 8 to 9 pm, and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd