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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week: The Breaks – The Breaks

By Alex Nudd
Published August 3, 2026 at 8:13 AM EDT

The Breaks brings together guitarist Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), drummer Stanton Moore (Galactic), and organist Robert Walter (The Greyboy Allstars)—three musicians whose collective groove has shaped the sound of contemporary funk for over two decades. Rooted in the tradition of late-’60s organ trios and hard-hitting boogaloo, The Breaks pushes the sound forward with deep-pocket rhythms, tight arrangements, and fearless improvisation. Eddie Roberts’ sharp, melodic guitar work dances effortlessly over Stanton Moore’s explosive New Orleans-infused drum grooves, while Robert Walter’s signature Hammond organ tones tie it all together with grit and soul.

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clear Channel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio, and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past. It is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW's Music Mix Mondays </i>from 3 to 6 pm, Thursdays from 9pm to midnight, and <i>Peak of the Week</i> Thursdays from 8 to 9 pm, and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd