Peak of the Week: The Breaks – The Breaks

The Breaks brings together guitarist Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), drummer Stanton Moore (Galactic), and organist Robert Walter (The Greyboy Allstars)—three musicians whose collective groove has shaped the sound of contemporary funk for over two decades. Rooted in the tradition of late-’60s organ trios and hard-hitting boogaloo, The Breaks pushes the sound forward with deep-pocket rhythms, tight arrangements, and fearless improvisation. Eddie Roberts’ sharp, melodic guitar work dances effortlessly over Stanton Moore’s explosive New Orleans-infused drum grooves, while Robert Walter’s signature Hammond organ tones tie it all together with grit and soul.