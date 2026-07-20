Thursday at 8pm: Jesse Welles – Masks Off

Following his Middle album from last year, which we enjoyed spinning, and millions of new Instagram and TikTok followers (and about as many songs in the fields under power lines), Jesse Welles releases his sixth studio album, Masks Off. It’s the culmination of his work, as he came to prominence by performing songs in the Arkansas wilderness where he was raised and where he currently resides. “These songs were highlights of the past year, and they sort of speak to the moment we’re at,” he states. “I’m not trying to tell folks how to think or get a reaction. All I do is write my lyrics, make my records, and cross my fingers.” Jesse plays in Asheville on July 25th.