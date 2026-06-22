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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band – Time

By Alex Nudd
Published June 22, 2026 at 8:17 AM EDT

It’s Taj Mahal! We’re excited to share with you this strong album of soul, roots, folk, reggae and blues from one of the cornerstone architects of American music. Originally recorded in 2010 alongside Taj’s longtime collaborators the Phantom Blues Band — a three-decade partnership responsible for GRAMMY-winning albums Señor Blues (1997) and Shoutin’ in Key (2000) — Time captures a shared musical language refined across decades. The sessions featured Tony Braunagel (drums), Larry Fulcher (bass) and Johnny Lee Schell (guitar), who also produced the album alongside Berkowitz. Additional musicians include New Orleans piano great Jon Cleary and organist Mick Weaver. “I think it's important that people get to hear this kind of music at this particular time,” Mahal says. “I've always played the music that I want on every album, and what we're doing, essentially, is showing people that, just because you didn't hear a song when it came out, does not mean it isn’t good.”

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clear Channel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio, and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past. It is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW's Music Mix Mondays </i>from 3 to 6 pm, Thursdays from 9pm to midnight, and <i>Peak of the Week</i> Thursdays from 8 to 9 pm, and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd