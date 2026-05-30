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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week: : Courtney Barnett – Creature of Habit

By Alex Nudd
Published May 30, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT

The Australian singer/songwriter/rocker sometimes exhibits a few traits of being a “creature of habit” – who among us doesn’t? Hers might include issues that show up in some of her songwriting: self-paralysis, indecision, and other aspects of depression. But a look at her career of 20 years and counting shows a wonderful evolution of differing musical influences, brilliant songwriting, and growing self-love, no better represented than in this new album. Oh and among the changes she’s made in her life, she’s moved from her Melbourne, Australia home to Los Angeles.

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW Remixed</i> and <i>ARC Overnight, </i>and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
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