Thursday @ 8pm: Dwight Yoakam – Brighter Days

By Martin Anderson
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:10 AM EST

Nine years after his last album, we finally have a new one from the singer, songwriter, actor and film director! In addition to the pandemic-caused delays, he had his first kid in 2020, which he says has significantly changed his outlook on life. The more melodic, less twangy album than previous ones of his is comprised of self-penned songs and co-writes, with the exception of the Byrds’ “Time Between,” and the Carter Family’s “Keep On the Sunny Side.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
