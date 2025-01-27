Thursday @ 8pm: Dwight Yoakam – Brighter Days

Nine years after his last album, we finally have a new one from the singer, songwriter, actor and film director! In addition to the pandemic-caused delays, he had his first kid in 2020, which he says has significantly changed his outlook on life. The more melodic, less twangy album than previous ones of his is comprised of self-penned songs and co-writes, with the exception of the Byrds’ “Time Between,” and the Carter Family’s “Keep On the Sunny Side.”