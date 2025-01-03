Thursday at 8pm: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms – Gold In Your Pocket

It’s Country music the way we like here at ‘NCW: the spirit of George Jones & Tammy Wynette, the feeling of honky-tonking on the dance floor, the sounds of fiddle, mandolin and pedal steel… Or maybe you call it Soul music? Caleb and Reeb from the Pacific Northwest have put their region on the map as a home for old-school country and old-time music (Foghorn Stringband!), and have co-written most of these songs. Fiddler Joel Savoy, guitarist Chris Scruggs, and others join them on this wonderful album that just ranked #82 in WNCW’s Top 100.