"Some things just go together: Lennon and McCartney, Cheech and Chong, Willie and weed and now Hayes and The Heathens. On Sunday September 15th, fans of both musical heavyweights experienced sonic kismet when the two acts joined forces..." - John Nelson, Salt Lake Magazine. We loved hosting Hayes and a couple Heathens here in Studio B in April: https://www.youtube.com/@WNCWStudioB/search?query=hayes%20heathens